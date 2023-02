NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike early Sunday morning.

According to Newport News police, the 76-year-old victim was riding on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard, when he was hit around 2 a.m. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene while police began their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.