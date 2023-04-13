Verizon beefing up service at Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something in the Water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you going to Something in the Water with concerns about getting good cell reception at the festival? If you’re a Verizon customer, you’re in luck.

Verizon says it’s teaming up with the City of Virginia Beach to provide reliable cell service along the city’s boardwalk. The initiative is an effort to “keep people connected and safe,” according to a release.

The company said better cell service will be accomplished by placing “14 pole-mounted small cell sites along the boardwalk.” Additionally, VBPD will equip the poles with cameras and public address horns for safety purposes.

“Improved communication on the Boardwalk coupled with the enhancements to public safety will allow our residents and visitors to feel safe and stay connected while enjoying all we have to offer in this beautiful area,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. “We couldn’t be more pleased with this collaboration.”

Verizon says the upgraded cell service is timely with Something in the Water right around the corner. The company says SITW is expecting “its biggest crowd ever” with about 40,000 people expected to attend the festival during its three-day run.

Both the cell service improvements and public safety features are “scheduled to be fully deployed and operational” on the Boardwalk this year, the release says.

Currently, Verizon has six of the 14 cell sites in operation, and they're on track to have 13 sites up and functional before Something in the Water, according to a Verizon spokesperson.

Something in the Water is April 28-30. Stay with News 3 for festival updates, and soon, live coverage!