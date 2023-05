CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Coast Guard informed the City of Chesapeake that a vessel struck the underside of the 168 Bypass Bridge.

The city says inspectors have determined that the bridge is safe to drive on, however, there will be a southbound right lane closure beginning on Monday at 7 a.m.

The closure will allow further assessment and repairs, according to the city.

The length of the closure is undetermined.

Stay with News 3 for updates.