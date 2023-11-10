Veterans Legacy Memorial Project tells the story behind VA markers at cemeteries

VIRGINIA — Every US military service member has a unique story behind their service and, sometimes, their sacrifice.

This Veterans Day, there's been an expansion of a digital project aimed at telling those stories, and an opportunity for loved ones to share their legacy.

James Lapaglia is a digital services officer with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He says the goal of the Veterans Legacy Memorial Project (VLM), which started in 2019, is to tell the stories behind the VA markers at cemeteries

Veterans Affairs populates online pages with military service and cemetery information.

Family, friends and others can submit photos, and mementos. The public can search and learn.

"Family members and battle buddies and friends can find their veterans in a digital space and honor them by telling stories, sharing memories," said Lapaglia. "Educating about the veteran experience is just as important as family members and others being able to tell stories and remember their veteran"

Ahead of Veterans Day this year, the platform doubled to nearly 10 million profiles.

It includes those buried in VA's national cemeteries, Department of Defense Cemeteries like Arlington National Cemetery VA marker to honor their service.

