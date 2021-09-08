Watch
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Hampton on Friday

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about voting rights, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 13:00:10-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Hampton this Friday.

The White House announced the VP's visit in a press release Wednesday. Officials did not provide the exact details for her visit.

According to the Associated Press, Vice President Kamala Harris is currently in California's Bay Area campaigning with Gov. Gavin Newsom. He faces removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election.

The White House says more details regarding VP Harris' visit will be released before her arrival.

