Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Hampton on Friday

HAMPTON, Va. - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Hampton this Friday.

The White House announced the VP's visit in a press release Wednesday. Officials did not provide the exact details for her visit.

According to the Associated Press, Vice President Kamala Harris is currently in California's Bay Area campaigning with Gov. Gavin Newsom. He faces removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election.

The White House says more details regarding VP Harris' visit will be released before her arrival.