Victim of Christmas Eve homicide on W. Pembroke Ave. identified: Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. — The victim of a homicide that occurred on Christmas Eve in Hampton has been identified, according to the Hampton Police Division.

On Dec. 24 around 3:20 a.m., a call came in about a shooting in the 1600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as 31-year-old Newport News resident Timothy B. Anderson II, and his next-of-kin has been contacted.

This is an ongoing investigation and police have yet to determine the motive and circumstances of the homicide.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident and/or suspect(s) to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.