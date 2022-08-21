Victim's daughter shares new details of shooting killing 3, and injuring 2 in Fenner Gardens

NORFOLK, Va.— Communities in Norfolk are asking why? It's been a deadly week that ending with 7 people shot and 4 dead in two separate acts of violence. Sunday the daughter of one of the victims revisited the neighborhood where her dad was killed in Fenner Gardens Apartments.

"Why he had to shoot my daddy? Then he shot my daddy in the head two times close range" said Quashira Garris, daughter of victim.

Our News 3 reporter asked Garris what led up to the shooting and Garris says an argument and jealously.

"I guess the dude thought the guy was going to set him up" said Garris.

Quashira Garris is the daughter of 44-year-old Calvin Wood. Her father is one of three killed in Fenner Gardens Thursday evening, after 5 people were shot. The two survivors she says is her aunt and cousin- information police have not yet verified or released.

"One of the deceased who killed my daddy is a drug dealer. I guess he was jealous of my daddy and somehow someway my daddy lost some drugs" said Garris.

She says her father was a family man who loved his grandson, and was a DJ. But now memories and his belongings are all she has left.

" I wasn't prepared to be burying my father" said Garris.

Just a mile and a half away, that same day there was another shooting at Wards Corner, that killed 19-year-old Jonathan Clark. Two separate unrelated shootings not far apart. Leaving a community activist once again frustrated about gun violence throughout the area.

"We need for them to speak out against the violence taking place because the community has to live here" said Bilal Muhammad, President of Stop the Violence.

As he calls on the community, Muhammad says he believes officer shortages are playing a big role in the uptick of gun violence. But he’s determined to not give up on finding a solution.

"We're preparing tomorrow for a rally right here in the same area. We're addressing the community, we want to console the community, and we want to inspire the community" said Muhammad.

There are still no suspects in either of the shootings, but Quashira tells News 3 there will be a vigil for her father Sunday to remember him one last time before his funeral.

