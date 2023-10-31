Video shows apparent altercation between Morgan State football team and NSU marching band

NORFOLK, Va. — An apparent altercation between the members of the Morgan State University Bears football team and members of Norfolk State University Spartan Legion band on Saturday was captured on video obtained by News 3.

The video, posted on TikTok by user @Mikkmillz_ shows the altercation happening beneath bleachers at Dick Price Stadium before NSU's homecoming game, according to HBCU Gameday.

In a post on X, Morgan State University Director of Athletics Dena Freeman-Patton acknowledged the incident, adding that it is "being investigated and will result in any appropriate actions needed to be taken."

"What transpired off the field is not reflective of what Morgan State University stands for or the core values it upholds," the statement continues.

A NSU athletics spokesperson told our news-gathering partners at The Virginian-Pilot that they have no plans to release a statement on the matter.

Morgan State beat NSU 32-28 in the game on Saturday.