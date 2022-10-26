Vigil honors domestic violence victims, lifts survivors' voices

NORFOLK, Va - The YWCA hosted a night of remembrance Tuesday to memorialize those who were tragically killed due to domestic violence. The community came together during the candlelight vigil. The vigil, emceed by News 3 anchor Pari Cruz, also lifted the voices of survivors.

"Most people think of domestic violence as husband and wife," said Strothleen Lee. "But it's other stuff in the family. Unfortunately, my parents were murdered by my brother. He lived there with him and was taking drugs."

Lee was the one who found her parents dead.

"I unlocked the door and that’s when I saw blood all over the floor, walls, everywhere," Lee said.

It's a tragedy she remembers every day.

"He killed my mom in the living room and killed my stepdad in the bedroom," Lee said. "They were fighting over money because he wanted drugs."

According to the CDC, one in four women and one in seven men experience domestic violence. Shaneya Jackson’s daughter died due to domestic violence.

"My daughter is deceased," Jackson said. "She passed away on June 22. We miss her," Jackson said.

Her daughter wasn't the intended target.

"There was an altercation at my daughter’s friend's family member's house," Jackson said. "As a result, my daughter was killed in the crossfire," Jackson said.

Jackson has some advice to others.

"Speak up, speak out," she said.

Detective Ryan Davis with the Norfolk Police Department helps victims of domestic violence. He said he’s noticed a trend locally, especially with violent crime up this year.

"A lot of the crime is happening from having bad households," he said. "Domestic violence is kind of that dirty little secret that no one wants to talk about."

Families at the vigil Tuesday told News 3 that spaces, like the vigil, allow them to connect with others who share simliar experiences.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the Samaritan House has several overnight shelters in Virginia Beach. The 24/7 hotline is 757-430-2120.