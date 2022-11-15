Vigil at Christopher Newport University honors UVA shooting victims

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Monday night, Christopher Newport University held a vigil in memory of the victims killed Sunday night in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia.

Pictures from the university show many students holding a candlelight vigil.

We are all Hoos 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/rPfZpGifQs — Christopher Newport University (@CNUcaptains) November 15, 2022

Interim President Adelia Thompson released a statement, saying the CNU community is heartbroken and reminded students to support each other during a difficult time.

Here's the full statement