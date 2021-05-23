Village Family Food Pantry to bring free groceries, clothes to Norfolk community Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. - Do you or someone you know may be in need of groceries and clothes?

Village Family is coming to the community to help by offering free groceries, clothes, and more on Sunday, May 23.

Every fourth Sunday of the month, Village Family Food Pantry is at First Calvary Baptist Church, behind Attucks Theatre, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Village Family is also looking to collaborate to provide the best quality outreach resources for our community. To support homeless families and individuals across Hampton Roads, Village Family says individuals can provide a donation or can also request to be a community donation site partner by calling 757-656-9577.

