Virginia 2-year-old girl shot in face while at babysitter's home

PETERSBURG, Va. — A two-year-old girl is in critical, but stable condition after being shot in an apartment complex off of Oaklawn Boulevard Thursday night.

Petersburg Police have confirmed they responded to the 2300 block of Navajo Court around 10 p.m. This happened at the Petersburg East apartments.

Police said the young girl was at a babysitter’s home when she was shot in the left side of her face.

Officers believe there were two adults and two children in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but one adult left before they got there and took the gun with them.

Crime Insider sources tells CBS 6's Jon Burkett the shooting was "accidental" in nature.

Anyone with any information can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by going to p3tips.com

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.