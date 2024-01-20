Virginia Aquarium hosts E-cycling event Jan. 20

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium is hosting a E-cycling event Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20, Virginian's can bring in any of their old personally owned electronics they have stacked up around the house.

Virginia Aquarium

The E-cycling event is free and open to the public, according to the aquarium. It is hosted in partnership with AAA Tidewater Virginia, Goodwill Industries and TFC Recycling and is presented by the PRA Group.

The Virginia Aquarium is not taking any items from businesses and is only collecting personal use electronics.

For a list on what will and will not be accepted, check the aquarium's website.