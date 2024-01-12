Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Aquarium South Building reopens with new touch pools, more animals

Exciting new features - including touch pools, a vet center, and play areas - were added during a years-long, multi-million-dollar renovation
Seal Virginia Aquarium
Virginia Aquarium
Seal Virginia Aquarium
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 09:27:29-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The newly renovated South Building at the Virginia Aquarium opens to the public this weekend.

The aquarium says updates to the South Building include play areas for kids, two new touch pools, a veterinary care center, new animals and more. The renovation project cost nearly $29 million, according to the aquarium.

Top Stories: Friday, Jan. 12

The building holds 20,000 gallons of water and more than a dozen species, according to the aquarium. Some of the new species include Pacific sea nettle jellyfish, decorator crab, mantis shrimp and cuttlefish. Old favorites, like the North American River Otters, will also be in the building upon its reopening.

The building’s opening marks the end of a years-long effort: renovations and construction started in 2018 and there were recurring delays.

The South Building doors will open to the public on Sunday.

We will have a crew at the aquarium today. This article will be updated with a sneak peek of the updated building.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Videos

Special Coverage: First Warning to Winter Weather