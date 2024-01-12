Virginia Aquarium South Building reopens with new touch pools, more animals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The newly renovated South Building at the Virginia Aquarium opens to the public this weekend.

The aquarium says updates to the South Building include play areas for kids, two new touch pools, a veterinary care center, new animals and more. The renovation project cost nearly $29 million, according to the aquarium.

The building holds 20,000 gallons of water and more than a dozen species, according to the aquarium. Some of the new species include Pacific sea nettle jellyfish, decorator crab, mantis shrimp and cuttlefish. Old favorites, like the North American River Otters, will also be in the building upon its reopening.

The building’s opening marks the end of a years-long effort: renovations and construction started in 2018 and there were recurring delays.

The South Building doors will open to the public on Sunday.

