Virginia Aquarium mourns death of Tippy the Otter after fight with cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 16-year-old North American river otter Tippy was humanely euthanized Monday after fighting cancer, according to the aquarium.

A diagnostic procedure was conducted on Sept. 12 after aquarium staff say they observed signs that the otter's weight was decreasing despite having a normal appetite.

The veterinary team, joined by a veterinary internal medicine specialist, used an endoscope to examine and sample his digestive tract, which led to the diagnosis of intestinal lymphoma.

The aquarium says after Tippy's diagnosis, he received treatment to support his digestive system and target the lymphoma.

He was monitored closely and was provided supportive care throughout treatment to ensure his comfort during his treatment, according to aquarium staff.

Though he initially responded well to treatment, staff says Tippy's overall health declined over the weekend and the difficult decision for euthanasia made after thoughtful and careful study of Tippy's condition.

"Our staff have cared for Tippy for nearly 16 years. His antics and vibrant persona are missed," said Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis, president and CEO of the Virginia Aquarium. "I am so very proud of our dedicated team and thank each of them for their compassionate care."

Tippy was born at the Sedgwick County Zoo on March 27, 2007 and joined the Virginia Aquarium on January 10, 2008.

According to his trainers, Tippy was inquisitive and a problem solver, and enjoyed ice cakes that he would receive on his birthday and holidays.

His favorite food was herring and his favorite item to interact with was fake kelp, according to aquarium staff.

The Virginia Aquarium says North American river otters typically live eight to nine years in their natural habitat and well into their teens under human care.