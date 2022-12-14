Virginia Beach 6th graders compete in life skills competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sixth graders in Virginia Beach are being put to the test when it comes to their social skills. The annual Amazing Shake Competition was created to teach students manners, discipline, and respect.

“They’ll have a competition where they work the room and they have another competition where they present themselves,” said Sham Bevel, the principal of Bayside's 6th-grade campus.

Sixth grader La'zion Murray said with the skills she's learned, she's ready to take on the real world.

"As I prepare now, I will be used to doing it more as an interview," said Murray.

But they couldn't have done it without the help of a local organization.

“Communities and schools oh my goodness is a phenomenal, phenomenal nonprofit organization we are a drop prevention program focusing on the students letting them know that we are the support," said Ebony Communities and schools site coordinator.

The process begins at the beginning of the school year and as students show off their skills teachers do a process of elimination.

This is all a part of the preparation they need to make it to the final round in Atlanta, Georgia next year.

"They're really good at teaching us different things," said Murray.

