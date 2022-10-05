Virginia Beach accepting applications for Citizen Review Board

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach is still accepting applications for the newly-formed Independent Citizen Review Board. Residents can apply by clicking here.

The Independent Citizen Review Board will investigate complaints against law enforcement officers and make recommendations about policies and procedures in the city.

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that granted localities the option to establish a law enforcement civilian oversight body and to empower this body with certain duties, subject to policies and procedures established by the governing body for the performance of those duties.

City Council established a Citizen Review Panel Task Force to determine the best way to restructure the city’s current Investigation Review Panel into an Independent Citizen Review Board and provide recommendations regarding proposed duties as well as required policies and procedures.

The Task Force presented their recommendations to City Council on Sept. 7, 2021, and on Nov. 16, 2021, the council members unanimously voted to accept the 11-member Task Force’s recommendations.