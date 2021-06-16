Virginia Beach animal shelter invites youth to participate in Change for Change

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach SPCA is hosting a youth coin challenge this summer. It’s all to benefit the animals at the shelter and hopefully, teach children about compassion for animals.

The VBSPCA is giving out coin containers to those interested in participating. They still have some left, but organizers say they would, of course, welcome kids to use other containers.

“We have put together activities to help educate children on responsible pet ownership and just being kind and respectful to animals in general,” said Mandi Kowaleski, Communications and Marketing Manager for VBSPCA.

The fundraiser is called Change for Change.

“We really wanted to give children an opportunity for kids to number one, realize that small things make a difference, and instill the idea of philanthropy at a young age,” Kowaleski added.

The shelter asks that collections be turned in by August 1. Participants can decide whether they’d like their contribution to go toward dogs, cats, or small animals.

Once all the money is counted, whoever collected the most in funds will win a bag of prizes from SPCA.

Anyone with questions can e-mail humaneeducation@vbspca.com.

