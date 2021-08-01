Virginia Beach announces additional live pop-up music performances to #VBArts on Tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Additional small performing art pop-ups are coming to Virginia Beach as part of the new series, #VBArts on Tour.

The street-performer style ‘tour’ puts artists in neighborhoods, community markets, parks, and outside of key venues.

Organizers say this is a way to help the community reengage with live performances, support their favorite local artists, and bring small-scale, convenient concerts to all corners of the city.

So far, the tour has brought music to the Virginia Beach Town Center outside of the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts and Zeiders American Dream Theater. The performances are free and open to the public.

Here's a list of upcoming performance dates and locations:

July 31 from 3 - 7 p.m. | National Night Out at Green Run High School, 1700 Dahlia Drive During National Night Out, various artists will perform and activities will be available at Green Run High School. The evening will be highlighted by a performance by " The Janitors " featuring their tight blend of Rhythm & Blues, 60's Soul, 70's Funk, Country, Classic rock and current Top 40 Dance.



Aug. 12 from 5 - 7 p.m. | Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), 2200 Parks Ave Ballet Virginia will perform music and dance in two sets for museum guests in the early evening!



Aug. 14 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. | Zeiders American Dream Theater Balcony, 4509 Commerce St., and Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Plaza, 201 Market St. The Virginia Beach Chorale will set up for a musical performance in the Sandler Center plaza starting at 12:30 p.m. while Tidewater Arts Outreach will perform on the Zeiders American Dream Theater stairs with accordionist Miles Hoyle at 1:30 p.m.



Aug. 19 from 5 - 7 p.m. | Red Wing Park, 1398 General Booth Blvd. Symphonicity will perform in pockets through the Japanese cherry blossom gardens and front of Red Wing Park.



More dates, new locations, and artists to be announced as they are scheduled. For more information, click here.