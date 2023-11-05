Virginia Beach Art Center unveils new exhibit shining a light on human trafficking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - More than 700 paper butterflies are decorating the inside of the Virginia Beach Art Center. It's part of a new exhibit to shine a light on human trafficking.

The exhibit is called Aware '23: Set Them Free. It debuted Friday, November 3, with a welcome reception and a testimonial from human trafficking survivor, Victoria Pendragon.

Human trafficking is defined by the Blue Campaign as “the use of force, fraud, or coercion in exchange for labor, services, or a commercial sex act. The crime of human trafficking hinges on the exploitation of another person.”

The exhibit will be up at the Art Center on Virginia Beach Boulevard in the city's ViBe District until Sunday, November 12.

In addition to the butterfly display, visitors will also find art featuring the symbols of human trafficking and art therapy pieces by survivors.

A panel discussion by Regent University's Safe House and Center for Global Justice is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8 at 2 p.m.