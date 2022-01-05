Virginia Beach church hosts clinic as COVID-19 testing is in high demand

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – COVID-19 tests are in high demand, and News 3 is finding that Hampton Roads residents are continuing to seek them out as the number of cases rises nationwide.

On Wednesday, January 5, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 testing event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kingdom Cathedral, located at 3820 Stoneshore Road.

PCR testing will be free for all ages. Pre-registration is recommended for a shorter wait time, however, walk-ins will be accepted. Click here to fill out a pre-registration form.

Approximately 250 tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please plan to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m. Rapid testing will not be available at this event.

Masks are required, and children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Looking at the data from the Virginia Department of Health, the number of new cases on January 5 is 10,728 this year versus 4,377 last year on this date.

However, the total number of people hospitalized in Virginia on January 4, 2022, was 10,822. That compares to 18,387 in the hospital with COVID-19 on January 4, 2021.