Virginia Beach City Council approves sale of public school annex on Laskin Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach City Public Schools annex on Laskin Road is going away, making way for new development.

On Tuesday evening, the Virginia Beach City Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of the School Board property at 1413 Laskin Road. The School Board would keep the proceeds.

According to the City of Virginia Beach, the property is approximately 12.4 acres. It was formally the home of Linkhorn Park Elementary School.

It's located in the Hilltop Business District, which is primarily known as a high-end shopping and dining corridor in the city.

The Franklin Johnston Group is poised to purchase the property. After competing with various proposals, the Franklin Johnston Group offered $7 million for the land.

A representative told News 3 they plan to build a mixed-use development: apartments with retail and an office tower with a rooftop restaurant. It would also have a parking garage, and FJG would move its headquarters to the site.

News 3 is working to get more information and will update this story.