Virginia Beach City Council kicks off 2-day retreat, open to public

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council is meeting during a two-day retreat at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The event is open to the public and is being livestreamed.

It started Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. The second day, Wednesday, Jan. 25, will begin at 8 a.m. and go until noon with an open discussion after lunch.

The first day of the retreat started with leader introductions, which included the new city council members.

Topics on the agenda include the budget for the fiscal year 2024 and capital improvement program needs. To view the full agenda, click here.

This is a developing story that News 3 will update.