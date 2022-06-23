VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach City Council is looking for a resident to fill the seat left vacant after the death of longtime Councilman Louis Jones.

Jones passed away Saturday at the age of 86. He served on the council for more than 35 years and also served as the city's mayor and vice mayor.

City of Virginia Beach Louis Jones

The city is encouraging registered voters in the Bayside District, where Jones served, to apply to fill his seat until December 31.

You must live in the district to be eligible for appointment. If you're unsure in which district you reside, you can look it up using the City Map Tool. To do so, select the "Layers" icon, click "Voting Information" and from that drop-down menu, select "Former Council Districts.

If you're interested, you should submit the following:

Resume or C.V.

Letter of Interest - Must state why you would like to serve on city council

Statement of Economic Interests - Can be found online here

All documents must be submitted to:

Amanda Barnes, MMC, City Clerk

2401 Courthouse Drive, Suite 2116

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

abarnes@vbgov.com

City council will review the applications in closed session on July 12 and will narrow the list of candidates to determine who will be interviewed publicly at a special session on August 2.

Finalists will be announced, and city council will accept public comment on August 9. Council members will then vote to select an appointee on either August 9 or August 16.

The deadline to apply is on or before 12 p.m. on July 8.