Virginia Beach Councilman, former mayor Louis Jones dies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Former Mayor and Council Member Louis Jones has passed away.

According to the City of Virginia Beach, Council Member Jones passed away Saturday.

The City says they express their deepest condolences to his family.

The Mayor is set to issue a statement at a later time on behalf of the City Council.

Jones served on the City Council for more than 35 years. He represented the Bayside District. He served as Mayor from May 1, 2018 to November 20, 2018 and July 1, 1982 to June 30, 1984, and as Vice Mayor from November 1, 2001 to April 30, 2018.

According to the city's website, Louis was a member and former chairman of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission. He was also a former chairman of the Hampton Roads Metropolitan Planning Organization. He served as the City Council liaison to the Atlantic Park Community Development Authority, Audit Committee, Bayfront Advisory Commission, Development Authority, Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, Lake Gaston Water Task Force, Military Economic Development Advisory Committee, Minority Business Council and Stormwater Appeals Board.

Jones was the president and owner of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Inc. and Tidewater Cemetery Corporation.

He attended the College of William & Mary, earning a bachelor's degree in business administration, and is a graduate of the Echols College of Mortuary Science. He was a former president of the Virginia State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers and is a member of Bayside Presbyterian Church.

Former Mayor Will Sessoms released the following statement:

He should be remembered for bringing Lake Gaston to Virginia Beach when Virginia Beach didn't have a water source.



Getting permits was a battle but he was persistent and a leader on council.



He helped the city so much to be able to grow because of that.



I was with him at a building dedication earlier today and he was talking about getting ready to run again. I believe he was knocking on doors when he had a heart attack. Will Sessoms

News 3 is working to learn more about the cause of his passing.