Virginia Beach City council to meet and vote on memorials and car/property tax

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— The Virginia Beach city council is set to make some major decisions at it's meeting Tuesday night.

One decision could possibly have a big impact on your wallet, and that's working to lower your car tax.

Car values in the resort city of Virginia Beach have went up about 40% over the past year. News 3 spoke with the Commissioner of Revenue about the issue.

"It does represent fair market values but I do believe that the market is distorted, and I do believe it's something that needs serious consideration by the governing body which is the city council" said Phil Kellam, Commissioner of the Revenue.

At that time Kellam told us he was working on either a reduction or another way to account for inflation and Tuesday night city council members could decide on setting an assessment ratio of 75% of a vehicle's fair market value for cars and compact vehicles. For reference if they decided to assess at 100 percent, it would increase taxes for Virginia Beach residents.

Another big topic up for discussion Tuesday night is creating a permanent memorial for Deshayla Harris. She was killed when a stray bullet hit her near Atlantic avenue and 19th street, during a chaotic and violent night at the oceanfront. Nearly a year later, there has been no arrest in her murder.

Harris' mother has made a temporary memorial for her daughter at the oceanfront. A vote tonight could create a permanent one.