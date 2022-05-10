Virginia Beach City Council to vote on budget, possibility of moving to step plan for city employees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach City Council members will vote on a fiscal budget during Tuesday night's meeting.

Several Virginia Beach city workers are calling for a step plan. Some public works employees who say they are being paid under $15 an hour are calling for a raise.

City council released a reconciliation budget that addresses employee pay in the budget.

To retain employees, the city is looking is looking to spend $32.8 million to implement a hybrid pay step plan for 80% of the city's workforce. With a step plan, an employee's pay raise will be based on their years of service.

According to the reconciliation budget, there is a goal to have a 3% separation between each step with an implementation that each employee would receive a 5% minimum pay increase.

