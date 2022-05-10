Watch
Virginia Beach City Council to vote on budget, possibility of moving to step plan for city employees

Elise Amendola/AP
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 7:38 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 19:38:18-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach City Council members will vote on a fiscal budget during Tuesday night's meeting.

Several Virginia Beach city workers are calling for a step plan. Some public works employees who say they are being paid under $15 an hour are calling for a raise.

City council released a reconciliation budget that addresses employee pay in the budget.

To retain employees, the city is looking is looking to spend $32.8 million to implement a hybrid pay step plan for 80% of the city's workforce. With a step plan, an employee's pay raise will be based on their years of service.

According to the reconciliation budget, there is a goal to have a 3% separation between each step with an implementation that each employee would receive a 5% minimum pay increase.

News 3 reporter Leondra Head is attending the meeting and will have more from city employees on News 3 at 11.

