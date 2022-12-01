Virginia Beach City Public Schools seeks input on how to spend $82 million

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A survey on how Virginia Beach City Public Schools should spend millions in federal funds is drawing near an end.

The online survey is intended for VBCPS families, staff, and school partners. It is open through Friday, December 2 at 5 pm.

The district says that it received more than $82 million through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III fund. It’s part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It says the funds are to be spent by the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

VB Schools already developed a plan in 2020, and they are now seeking additional input to determine if any changes should be made.

VBCPS say they must reserve at least 20% of funds to address learning loss through the implementation of evidence-based interventions. They say those interventions will respond to students’ social, emotional, and academic needs and address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underrepresented student subgroups.

VBCPS sought input from stakeholders in the development of spending priorities in the following areas as it relates to the impacts of COVID-19 on schools:

Learning Loss

Prevention and Mitigation Strategies for Safe School Operation

Academic, Social, Emotional and Mental Health

Other areas necessary to address the impacts of COVID-19 and recovery efforts



To take the survey, click here.

News 3 is scheduled to speak with Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence on this topic and will update this story.