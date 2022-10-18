Virginia Beach community organizes color run in remembrance of teen who battled cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach community has been without one special teen for nearly a year, yet her memory remains strong. 15-year-old Abby Furco passed away on October 19, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

To honor the life and carry on the memory of Abby, her friends have organized a color run. The 2022 Abby Furco Memorial Color Fun Run will be held on Sunday, October 30.

Abby’s mother, Patty Furco, said three of her friends who are students at Kellam High School, came to her over the summer with the idea of a color run. So, she helped them make it happen.

The color run will begin at the Lago Mar Park, 801 Casa Verde Way, Virginia Beach 23456 at 10 a.m. on October 30. It is open to students and community members, both kids and adults. Participants can walk or run and should expect to be decorated in colorful chalk.

Abby dedicated much of her time and energy to helping others through St. Baldrick’s Foundation. The tradition of helping children with cancer will continue. Organizers say all of the proceeds of the color run will go to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to fund research for finding a cure for cancer and to help kids like Abby.

More than 130 volunteers have signed up to help.

Limited spaces remain to participate in the run. For more information or to make a donation, click here.