Virginia Beach council member to host housing summit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City council member Chris Taylor is hosting a housing summit in Virginia Beach on Wednesday.

The summit is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library.

The summit will offer those who have a personal or professional interest in housing to learn from local experts.

Topics for discussion include tools for affordable housing development, affordable housing facts versus myths and ways governments can create affordable housing.

Registration is required, and seating is limited.

