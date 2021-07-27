Virginia Beach daycare worker arrested and charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor after incident at KinderCare

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - It was not how a Virginia Beach family expected to see when they picked their child up Monday night at daycare.

"Very deep cuts, you could tell it was a nail scratch from finger nails, and bleeding at one point but scabbed up," said Diana Howard.

Scratches, scrapes and swelling is how a family found their 4 year old child Monday afternoon at the KinderCare on Rosemont Avenue in Virginia Beach.

"The mother got a call yesterday that the child had an incident and ran into wall and hit a wall and had marks on him so to come pick him up," said Howard, grandmother of the 4 year old boy.

Diana Howard is speaking on behalf of her son and former daughter in law who say one of their 4 year old twins, Zaiver, was assaulted by a teacher at the KinderCare.

"My son called very upset screaming on the phone said meet me here now," Howard told News 3.

When the family arrived and saw the condition of the 4 year old they called the police who responded and conducted an investigation . Virginia Beach Police tell us 23 year old Nailah Pringle was arrested and charged with Contributing to a Deliquency of a Minor.

"You trust your kids in stranger's hands," said Howard.

KinderCare responded to the incident and provided this statement.

"We reported this incident to licensing yesterday and are working with them to look into the matter and determine what may or may not have happened. As per our protocol, the child’s teacher is out of our center on administrative leave. The teacher will remain on administrative leave until all investigations are complete."

This is not the first incident being investigated involving a child at the Rosemont KinderCare. According to the Department of Social Services, 2 years ago a staff member was removed for an alleged rough handling incident. You can see all violations here.

"These are our pride possessions kids are everything that people work for to make happy," said Howard.

The family has now hired an attorney to discuss filing a lawsuit against the daycare.