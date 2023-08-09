Virginia Beach Democratic Committee pushes for sheriff retirement date

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle announced on Aug. 1 that he will retire later this year, though he did not announce a date.

The fact that he did not select a date upset the Virginia Beach Democratic Committee.

“While we are very sympathetic to Sheriff Stolle’s health concerns," said Melissa Lukeson, the Vice Chair of the Virginia Beach Democratic Committee. "He announced his retirement, which to me was a resignation, with less than 50% of his term fulfilled, and I think it’s important for the voters be able to elect our next sheriff and not have to wait.”

The VB Democratic Committee published a letter demanding he announce a date. They said they’d like the Sheriff’s position to be an option in the November 2023 election.

In a statement responding to this, Sheriff Stolle wrote:

“The voters elected me to a fourth four-year term, and I will retire if and when it is the right time for the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, the right time for the citizens of Virginia Beach, and the right time for me and my family. That is my decision alone. I will not be pressured to retire one day sooner than when I feel my work is done and my commitment to protecting and serving the citizens of Virginia Beach has been fulfilled. That includes important work in mental health and public safety to which I have dedicated my 43 years of public service, including 13 years as Sheriff. My decision to retire has not included setting a retirement date; however, if and when I do step down, the Code of Virginia will decide my successor. That is currently Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb because he is the VBSO's highest-ranking deputy sheriff.”

Stolle said in a previous statement that it is time to focus on his family. He also shared he will undergo back surgery. According to the website of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2006.

Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb will serve as interim sheriff until there is a special election, the sheriff's office said. Holcomb will resign his position on the Virginia Beach City Council.

Some may wonder why Undersheriff Brian Struzzieri is not taking that role. VBSO says Chief Deputy is the highest merit rank at VBSO, and Holcomb has eight more years of experience than Struzzieri.

The VB Democratic Committee says having the Sheriff’s seat added to the November election would save taxpayers money.

“For us, it’s about democracy," said Lukeson. Our party platform stands behind the democratic process and this is part of the democratic process. That is, of course, taxpayer money that is going to the special election and maybe the voters say – ‘We don’t want to spend the money and we’d like to wait.’ But I do not believe that the city should be managing appointments and then tell us we have to wait over a year to hold an election to fill these two critical seats.”

The Virginia Beach Registrar’s Office told News 3 that the vacancy would already have had to happen, and the deadline regarding a special election for November is this week.

Lukeson said she would like City Council to hold a public hearing about the matter.

Below is the letter from the Virginia Beach Democratic Committee: