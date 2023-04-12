Virginia Beach deputies save inmates after overdoses at Correctional Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The sheriff's office says deputies and medical staff at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center save the lives of two inmates after a suspected opioid overdose on Sunday.

Deputies responded to an unconscious inmate in of the of the female housing units around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9, according to Virginia Beach deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies immediately initiated CPR and with the help of medical staff, administered oxygen and Narcan.

Deputies say shortly after, around 9 a.m., a second female inmate began showing symptoms of an opioid overdose and received Narcan.

Both women were transported to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital for treatment and have since returned to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office says two deputies were exposed to the substance during the incidents, and were taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital for treatment. They have since been released and are recovering.

After the incident, deputies say the sheriff's office thoroughly searched and disinfected the female housing units to ensure the safety for both inmates and staff.

The incident remains under investigation, and the suspected substance is being tested by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.

"We will get to the bottom of how this dangerous substance ended up in our facility and hold those responsible accountable," said Undersheriff Brian Struzzieri. "There is nothing more important than ensuring the jail is a safe place to live and work."

Deputies say the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office deployed Narcan throughout the Correctional Center and implemented overdose training for staff five years ago.

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office says due to the increased prevalence of opioids in the community, they will be seeking funding to purchase a fentanyl-detecting K9.

Undersheriff Struzzieri said bringing these women back to life was nothing short of an Easter miracle.

"Without regard for their own safety, theses deputies answered the call, relied on their training, and saved these women's lives. As a result, two of them were also exposed, and I'm grateful that they're recovering today," said Struzzieri.

The sheriff's office says that due to the open investigation, they are not disclosing additional details about the suspected opioid or speculating on how it got into the facility.

