Virginia Beach deputy city manager resigns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Taylor Adams, Deputy City Manager for Virginia Beach, has resigned from the City.

Adams told News 3 he resigned to assume a leadership role as President and CEO in an organization outside of the Commonwealth.

At this time, it's unknown which exact organization Adams is heading to, but according to Virginia Beach City Council member Michael Berlucchi, it's an "economic development organization."

Adams has been with the City of Virginia Beach for eight years, and was serving as Deputy City Manager for Economic Vitality.

"This is an incredible opportunity that was just right for our family and we couldn't pass it up. We've loved our time in Virginia Beach, love the city, [and] can't say enough good things about the business community here," Adams said.

Adams didn't tell News 3 when his last day with the City would be, but his contract with his new organization becomes effective on July 1.

Multiple Virginia Beach City Council members also confirmed the news of Adams's departure with News 3.

Virginia Beach City Council member Rocky Holcomb also confirmed Adams's resignation and called it, "A big loss for the city."

Berlucchi told News 3 the city council was notified of Adams's resignation Monday morning through an email from City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

"His departure is a loss for our city," Berlucchi told News 3. "He served our community well."

Stay with News 3 for updates.