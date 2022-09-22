Virginia Beach EMS crews are being trained to use "whole blood."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Emergency Medical Services supervisors in Virginia Beach are being trained on a new program called the Whole Blood Initiative.

According to Tidewater EMS, research shows that trauma is the leading cause of death in people 46 years old and younger in the U.S. and that up to 25% of trauma deaths could be survivable with the administration of whole blood.

Starting in October, EMS agencies in the Tidewater region will carry cold-stored whole blood for treating patients with major blood loss.

Tidewater EMS says in its current system of treatment for hemorrhage-related traumas, patients on their way to a hospital receive an IV with components of blood for stabilization, such as packed red blood cells, plasma, and platelets. However, they state that research shows whole blood is far superior. Most importantly, they say whole blood includes essential clotting factors that you wouldn’t get in the current products.

The Whole Blood Initiative is starting in Virginia Beach and Tidewater EMS plans to expand the training to other cities in Hampton Roads.

Anyone wishing to help with this initiative can donate money or blood. To make a monetary donation, click here. To donate whole blood, there’s a blood drive being held Tuesday, September 27 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Tidewater EMS Council, 1104 Madison Plaza in Chesapeake. The public is asked to make an appointment. To choose a time, click here.