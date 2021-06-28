Virginia Beach families paint town red, white, and blue ahead of Independence Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach families are painting the town red, white, and blue ahead of Independence Day.

Every year during the Fourth of July season, Senator Bill DeSteph gives out thousands of American flags.

Families like Crystal Dupilka's then decorate their neighborhood with the stars and stripes. The idea is to spread patriotism ahead of such an important holiday.

"You remember our military, you remember those who fought for our country. It really is about the country and those who came before us," said Senator Bill DeSteph.

If you would still like to participate, Sen. DeSteph said to call his office for details on how to pick up a bundle of flags.