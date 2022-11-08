Virginia Beach families seek answers as they mourn the death of their children found dead in Mexico City

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Virginia Beach families are mourning and searching for answers after their adult children were found dead in Mexico City.

Jennifer Marshall says her son, Jordan Marshall, 28, was with two friends - Kandace Florence and Courtez Hall. She told News 3 that all three were found deceased inside an Airbnb property in Mexico City.

She said both Marshall and Florence are graduates of Kellam High School and were best friends.

The friends were vacationing in Mexico. She sent a photo of Marshall and Florence dressed up for Dia De Los Muertos, Day of the Dead. However, she said on Halloween Day, she got the tragic news.

Marshall said at this point, they have no answers as to what caused their deaths; however, prior to that, Kandace called her boyfriend saying that she wasn’t feeling well.

She said the families have been in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico and also stated they went to Mexico but are still searching for answers.

“The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information,” she said. “Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well.”

Just last week, a 29-year-old California woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico. Her two siblings survived but were hospitalized, according to KGTV which reports that while Mexico has encouraged landlords to install the detectors, it's not mandated. More on that incident, here.

News 3 will be updating this story.