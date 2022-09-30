Virginia Beach feels the effects of Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The effects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Virginia Beach.

An emergency call went out, in mid-afternoon, at the Cavalier Beach Club off Atlantic Avenue. A News 3 crew stopped by and a worker told them some panels blew off of the building which is partly under construction. He also said there were some electric issues and they’re asking everyone to stay away for safety purposes.

Some private schools in Hampton Roads closed for the day, and many residents took precautions by bringing in decorations and securing lawn furniture.

Various roads across the city are experiencing some flooding. Officials warn to watch out for and not drive through high water.

News 3 stopped by Sandbridge Beach earlier and as of 1:00 p.m., the main roads there were not flooded.

At Little Island Park Fishing Pier, powerful waves crashed on the beach, and sand was blown at least a foot high on the walkway near the pier.