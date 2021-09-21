Virginia Beach fitness leader holding 'Fit Series' in support of Black women's health

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Get fit and support underserved women in the journey to be their healthiest selves.

On Saturday, September 25 at 8:30 a.m. the T2 Fitness Foundation is hosting a virtual Self-Care Fit Series, led by Tasha Turnbull of T2 Fitness studio on Diamond Springs Road.

Turnbull and other fitness experts will lead participants through a three-part experience designed to improve physical and mental strength:

2 mile walk/run/jog around your neighborhood 45 minute total body workout at home. Participants can use anything around the house for weights. 45 minute yoga and meditation at-home session.

The cost is $20 in support of the non-profit's T2 Fresh Start Initiative, which aims to build the health of local African American women in underserved communities.

"The numbers of African American women who have heart disease, high cholesterol and stroke in our area and also nationwide are continuing to increase," Turnbull told News 3. We wanted to see what dent we could make in that because Black women provide a lot for the community."

In April, Turnbull's foundation held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to help improve pandemic outcomes for the Black community.

Click HERE to sign up for the virtual fit series.