Virginia Beach getting first free-standing hospice house

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is getting its first free-standing hospice house.

News 3’s Angela Bohon got a tour of the facility Wednesday. It’s expected to open in the spring.

It’s called the Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads and it's located on Upton Drive in the south part of the city.

It will have 12 beds and be an option for families to temporarily bring their loved ones who are ill or need end of life care.

Angela Bohon/WTKR Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads construction Oct. 18, 2023.

"The stress of caring for someone at the end of their life and really wanting to be the best you can be for that person and not be doing all the daily care: and making sure the person is turned and re-positioned and dry and all the managing of their pain. All of that can be overwhelming for a family member,” said Victoria Crenshaw, Executive Director at Hospice House of Hampton Roads.

According to Hospice House of Hampton Roads, which is a non-profit organization, this site will be the first of its kind in our region.

This project is a partnership between Westminster-Canterbury and Beth Sholom Village. The city of Virginia Beach donated the land.

The organization already raised more than $7,000,000 and hopes to raise nearly $4,000,000 more to help offset costs for families who don’t qualify for insurance to pay for care.