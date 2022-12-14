Virginia Beach group offers resources as city leaders vote for panhandling sign ordinance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Tuesday night, Virginia Beach city leaders took action to try and curb panhandling.

In a unanimous vote, city council members voted to approve an ordinance to put up signs discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers.

READ: From City of Virginia Beach: 'Is Panhandling Illegal?'

This effort to curb panhandling is a one-year pilot program, and the signs will only go up in council member Sabrina Wooten’s district located in the southwest side of the city.

“What I see is people putting themselves in harm’s way to get a dollar, or to get five dollars. I think we can improve that,” Wooten said at Tuesday night’s meeting before the vote.

Panhandling is something one particular group, the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC) in Virginia Beach, is addressing to help people who may be going through tough times.

This all comes when the center has been busy feeding and helping shelter dozens throughout the holiday season.

The JCOC runs an emergency shelter at the city’s Housing Resource Center. Right now, JCOC officials said it’s full, but they have other ways to reach those in need through feeding people every night, and giving panhandlers resources to help them moving forward.

“Our goal is to make sure that homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring,” JCOC Development Director Kristin Ward said.

Ward told News 3 the JCOC is serving, on average, between 85-100 meals every day.

But it's not just at the center on Virginia Beach Boulevard where they're making an impact.

As city leaders discussed curbing panhandling Tuesday night, Ward emphasized that she believes panhandling is an opportunity.

“For all of us to band together, and to share with our homeless community members, how we are helping the community,” she said.

The center gives panhandlers "snack bags" filled with items including non-perishable food, clothes, ChapStick, and resources to call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline.

The hotline is (757) 227-5932.

Ward believes she personally gives out about eight snack bags every couple of weeks.

“Every time I see a homeless person panhandling out there, I have a snack bag in my trunk or in my from seat, and I can just give it to them and tell them to please call the number, and here’s some snacks for you,” Ward said. “Whoever we see that is panhandling, just take it as an opportunity to give them something tangible right away.”

The JCOC said they’re always looking for help, especially through donations to help with meals and snack bags for folks throughout the community.