Virginia Beach hears community input on civilian oversight of police in first of two meetings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents are preparing to voice their opinions on whether the people should be able to investigate the police.

Monday is the first of two meetings where public comment will be heard on the issue of civilian oversight of law enforcement and the possibility of creating a Citizen Review Panel with police investigative powers.

An 11-member Citizen Review Panel Task Force is responsible for researching and presenting recommendations to city council on the impacts of extending investigative powers to a civilian body that has police oversight to review incidents of alleged police misconduct.

Richard James is a professor of criminal justice and a retired Norfolk Police officer with 27 years of experience who says he’s in favor of a Citizen Review Panel that has subpoena powers to call on officers to answer questions.

“Do I think citizens can do it? Again, yes, we have citizens doing the every day on juries and grand juries, and they also can make big decisions on whether person live or die in the United States of America,” said James.

James says a successful Citizen Review Panel would need to go through initial training together to have a better understanding of “how to investigate, who can testify, who will not be able to testify and then have a city attorney and again there to help them with some legal issues that they may not need a familiar with,” he explained.

The city's existing Investigation Review Panel looks at allegations of improper police conduct but currently doesn’t have investigative authority or disciplinary powers which the Virginia Beach Benevolent Association (VBBA) — which represents the officers in the city — doesn’t think they should.

“The power to discipline equals the power to control, and when you have 11 people who were not elected by the citizens who ultimately could end up controlling the police department, that's very dangerous,” said VBBA President Brian Luciano.

The Virginia Beach Benevolent Association is against any form of citizen investigative or subpoena powers but says a citizen panel could help share police investigation information with the community.

“I'm 100% for the sharing of information; I think it needs to be transparent. I think the department should be sharing the information and they should be maybe even getting input from the board,” said Luciano.

James says he hopes a Citizen Review Panel can be a step towards building trust between police departments and the citizens they serve.

“If they discovered that the police are doing things right, then of course that builds trust. If they determine that things are not being handled properly, then they can also make some changes to the police department to make sure that they still build trust because we need the police,” said James.

The final meeting for public input is August 16 starting at 6 p.m. in building 19 at the Municipal Center.

Community members can register to speak by contacting the City Clerk's Office at 757-385-4303.

Written comments may also be submitted to City Clerk Amanda Barnes at ABarnes@VBgov.com.