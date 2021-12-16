Virginia Beach high school students create wind, solar-powered holiday light display at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Visitors to the BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach will see a unique addition this year: a wind and solar-powered light display.

This particular display, located near 17th Street, is one of many other light displays at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront's Boardwalk; however, the others are not powered by a wind turbine.

It’s a partnership among Beach Events, James Madison University Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy, Dominion Energy, WINDSdays and Virginia Beach City Public School’s Environmental Studies Academy.

The Environmental Studies Academy started during the pandemic and allows high school juniors and seniors to participate in a half-day program at the Brock Environmental Center.

The students and staff erected a 25-foot-tall wind turbine with the help of Chris Freeman, the director of the Environmental Studies Academy. Freeman said he's thrilled to be able to teach students real-world topics, and told News 3 it’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of his teaching career.

Joel Rubin directs WINDSdays. He works to raise awareness about clean energy and Dominion Energy’s project of adding 176 wind turbines, which he says will be built about 27 miles off the Atlantic Coast starting in 2024.