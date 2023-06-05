Virginia Beach high schoolers victorious in statewide 'Battle of the Brains' quiz show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — $10,000 in college scholarships plus bragging rights: that’s what a small but mighty group of students at Princess Anne High School just won during a statewide quiz show championship.

“Battle of the Brains” has been around since the ’70s and it's been televised by WTVR in Richmond for 20 years. It currently airs on WTVR and WTKR in Hampton Roads.

During the championship game, the Princess Anne Cavaliers beat the Knights of Cave Spring High from Roanoke County. The runners-up received a $5,000 scholarship.

Show producers say it’s the first time a Hampton Roads high school has taken first place in the championships.

The “Battle of the Brains” quiz show is sponsored by the Scripps Howard Foundation and Virginia 529.

“I think doing this teaches kids how to be good sports and gracious winners and gracious losers,” said Princess Anne coach, Jason Tomick.

A group of about 20 Princess Anne students competes in scholastic quiz bowls, but only a handful had the chance to play “Battle of the Brains.”

“It’s a really good team. All five of them get along extremely well,” described Tomick. “They all kind of know the role within the team and where their strengths are and where other people’s strengths are.”

Competitor William Cenzon stated, “I’m generally good at history stuff. That’s kind of been my specialty for the entire time I've been doing this, and I struggle more with the literature stuff.”

Their coach said, “It’s funny the questions that go unanswered. As smart as they are, you forget how young they are.”

The season for “Battle of the Brains” falls mostly within the school year. Though the championship game aired on June 3, there is still an All-Star show. That will air on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m.