Virginia Beach Independent Citizens Review Board discusses new members, training

News 3
Posted at 10:18 PM, Sep 20, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Independent Citizens Review Board met Wednesday to discuss new members and their training process.

The board's purpose is to specifically investigate complaints against law enforcement.

At Friday’s meeting, citizens asked about their objective and overall plan.

News 3 talked to the chairman of the board to get those answers.

“I think that we were created to provide a bridge—a bridge between our citizens and our police department—to add an extra layer of transparency,” said Dr. Thomas Lewis, Chairman of the Independent Citizens Review Board. “And that, you know, everyone feel free to come down and come to some of our board meetings.”

To learn more about the board, check out their schedule or get involved click here.

