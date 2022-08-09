Virginia Beach investigating fatal crash involving one pedestrian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 4800 block of Baxter Road Saturday morning.

VBPD Special Operations Bureau's Traffic Safety Unit identified the pedestrian as Ronald Ellis, 73 of Virginia Beach.

According to the release, an SUV was traveling on Baxter Road when Ellis entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

Ellis was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, but died as a result of his injuries on Monday.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

If you have any information about this case you are encouraged to contact 757-385-4606

This is an ongoing investigation.