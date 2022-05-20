$2 million Virginia Beach neighborhood trail project being designed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An estimated $2 million trail project is currently in the design phase in Virginia Beach, and as more residents learn about it, some are questioning the need for and the effects of the trail.

It’s called the Violet Bank Trail project. The estimated total cost is $2,085,664. According to the City of Virginia Beach, it will be a 240-foot by 5-foot paved, shared-used path. The City says its main purpose is to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians in the Bellamy Manor neighborhood.

It’s located north of Ferrell Parkway and east of Indian Lakes Boulevard from Kittery Drive to Selwood Drive.

According to a stormwater management plan, the project will be federally funded, in part, by the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) through the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

That plan shows it will result in three acres of disturbance. Neighbor Dave Parker says he’s concerned that hundreds of trees will be cut down and that millions of dollars will be spent on a project that will have minimal usage. Parker says it is not a destination path such as those at Mount Trashmore.

Senior active transportation planner for the City, Elaine Linn, says it will help residents of the neighborhoods who may be walking or biking, as she described Providence Road as a "Windy road, no shoulders. It’s quite dangerous."

She pointed out there are five community service facilities in the area: Kempsville Recreation Center, Providence Elementary School, Kempsville Middle School, Kempsville High School, and Kempsville Library.

"All of these things, particularly, youth want to be able to access or need to be able to access and they do not have cars," Linn said. "Whether it’s families pushing strollers, somebody in a mobility device or youth who want to be able to ride their bike to their friend’s house – this is really a safety project."

The City is hosting a virtual information meeting for citizens. It has a website with an informational video that will be available until Sunday, May 22. It’s been active since April 18.

The webpage shows it’s currently in the design phase. Construction is expected to begin by January 2024 and be completed by February 2025.

Residents of Virginia Beach are encouraged to submit input and can do so in several ways. They can submit a virtual comment card, call 757-385-4131 or e-mail jwilson@vbgov.com.

News 3 will update this story.