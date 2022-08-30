Virginia Beach judge may decide on Tuesday whether two books are obscene

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two books with sexually-explicit content are expected to be at the center of a court case in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

The books are entitled “Gender Queer” and “A Court of Mist and Fury.” The two books had been available in Virginia Beach Public School libraries but have since been removed from the shelves.

Now, Virginia legislator and attorney Tim Anderson is asking the court to require Barnes and Noble, as well as a handful of other stores, to require parental consent before selling the books to minors.

A decision will hinge on whether the books in question are considered obscene. If a judge makes that ruling, the books would lose Constitutional protection.

“It’s really about restoring parental rights and controlling the things that their children can have access to,” Anderson told News 3. “Just like we do with R-rated movies, just like we do with violent video games, just like we do with cigarettes and alcohol.”

Matthew Callahan, a senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Virginia sent the following statement:

“The law being considered in these cases has a number of constitutional problems. The First Amendment requires any law that restricts speech to have a number of procedural safeguards to ensure that only illegal speech is being restricted. Those safeguards are missing from this law. Among other problems, an order that stopped these books from being circulated would affect people who are not a part of the court case (and were not even necessarily aware that the court case is happening), which is unconstitutional. We hope that the court will not only dismiss these cases but hold that the law as it is written is unconstitutional.”

Legal arguments are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

News 3 will have a crew there and will update this story.