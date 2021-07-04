Virginia Beach lifeguards warning to parents during Fourth of July weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The Virginia Beach oceanfront is busy on this Fourth of July weekend. Lifeguards are warning beach-goers to stay safe.

"We’ve already pulled out about nineteen or twenty people so far and we’ve seen upwards of thirty or forty loss children that we’ve reunited with their parents. A couple we’re still holding right now," Tom Gill said, the president of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Services.

Gill is warning parents to keep a close eye on their children.

"We really need people to watch for their children. Keep an eye on them at all times because its so easy to get lost out here. Everything especially down the shoreline looks the same."

Lance Payne and his daughter have been out on the beach for several hours. He says he’s keeping a close eye on his young daughter during the busy holiday weekend.

"Don’t go out waist deep if that and just try to avoid the waves. The waves are kind of big today. Somebody has to be around or have eyes on her," Payne said.

His daughter Jahavia is still learning to swim.

There are normally 75 lifeguards on the beach during the weekend but Gill says there are 100 lifeguards out this weekend to ensure safety.

"We are expecting tomorrow to be even bigger. Bring your patience and bring your chairs and come enjoy a beautiful day at Virginia Beach tomorrow."

Virginia Beach police say there will be additional officers on the oceanfront, as they anticipate larger crowds on Sunday.

"This is a solid fourth of July weekend crowd. Great weather. Big crowds, the biggest crowd we’ve seen in two years," Gill said.

