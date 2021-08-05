Virginia Beach luxury picnic company readies physical location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A luxury pop-up picnic company still in its first year is ready to lay down roots.

24-year-old twin sisters Abbey and Hayley Hester started 'The VB Picnic Co.' in September of last year; a concept where customers book online and then the sisters set up a luxury picnic at a selected location.

Through Instagram, TikTok and other social media, the business quickly caught a lot of attention, and the Virginia Tech IT grads quit their jobs to work on picnics full-time, witnessing dates, bachelorette parties and engagements.

"Virginia Beach is great for us because not only do we have a tourist market that seems to book with us, a lot of our traffic has come from the local community," said Abbey.

There's been so much support that on Friday, August 6, the Hesters, with their food partner Long Board Charcuterie, are opening a brick-and-mortar location on Donna Drive in the Hilltop section of the city.

An Open House is scheduled for 4-8 p.m.

"We're super excited about it because we can communicate with our clients every single day and just give more options," said Hayley of the location that will sell picnic-related items like beach umbrellas, tableware and more, along with Long Board Charcuterie products.

These sisters, who grew up together, went to college together and still live together, are also hoping to continue growing their business together.

They tell News 3 they've set up more than 500 picnics with sales of well over $100,000 in their first year alone.

Picnics for two people start at $249. Click HERE for more information.